MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police said they need help finding a person of interest in a homicide that happened on Hercules Street in Mobile.
Detectives said they want to talk to Melvin Lee Thompson III about the deadly shooting that happened on Monday, January 6. When officers arrived at the scene they found 55-year-old Willie Marshal dead from a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information on Thompson's whereabouts is asked to call MPD AT 251-208-7211.
