Mobile Police need help identifying robber with a lazy eye

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police need help identifying a man who robbed a Family Dollar on Dauphin Island Parkway.
Investigators said the man rushed into the store on DIP at Halls Mill Road at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17. Police said the man tried to get money from the safe but was only able to take the cash from the register.
The surveillance video from the store shows that the robber has a lazy right eye.
Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to call MPD at 251-208-7211.
