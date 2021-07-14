MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile police officer was arrested Wednesday on charges of domestic violence.

Daniel Marlin, 36, was booked into metro jail by the Mobile County Sheriff's Office on one county of domestic violence strangulation or suffocation, and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

The Mobile Police Department said it had no comment Wednesday night, but would release a statement about the arrest on Thursday.

Marlin joined MPD in March 2016 and was named Officer of the Month in August 2018.

In September 2019, Officer Marlin broke his leg in a wreck on Dauphin Island Parkway while on duty.