A Mobile police officer was involved in crash early Sunday morning.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 165 near the Bay Bridge Road exit. The police cruiser looked as though it was rear-ended.
FOX10 News reached out to MPD for more information about any possible injuries, but details were not released.
