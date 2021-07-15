MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile police officer was arrested Wednesday on charges of domestic violence.

Daniel Marlin, 36, was booked into Metro Jail by the Mobile County Sheriff's Office on one count of domestic violence strangulation or suffocation, and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

The Mobile Police Department on Thursday morning said Marlin has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Marlin was arrested the same day his wife asked a court to bar him from getting near her or contacting her. The woman accused Martin of abuse, citing instances when he allegedly threatened and injured her on three separate days since May.

Marlin joined MPD in March 2016 and was named Officer of the Month in August 2018.

In September 2019, Officer Marlin broke his leg in a wreck on Dauphin Island Parkway while on duty.