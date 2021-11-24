MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Police have recovered a gun used in the shooting of an 11-year-old girl in the Maysville community, authorities said Wednesday.

The girl, identified by family members as Ariana Sykes, suffered a gunshot wound to the neck just before 6 p.m. on Monday near her home on Lemon Street. Officer Katrina Frazier, a police spokeswoman, told FOX10 News that investigators are working to determine where that gun came from.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy was showing the weapon to a 13-year-old girl late Monday afternoon. That girl was handling the weapon, and it went off, police said.

The victim’s grandmother, Regina Riley, told FOX10 News that her granddaughter cannot move her legs.

“It paralyzed her,” she said. “She’s gonna be paralyzed. … It’s gonna be a long process for her to eat and everything.”

Police say they are still investigating to determine if anyone bears criminal responsibility.