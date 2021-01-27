MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste named the man shot and killed by an officer Tuesday night in Tillman's Corner.
According to investigators, 37-year-old Edward Nicholas Bittner pulled a knife on officers before he was killed.
It started with a traffic stop on Highway 90 near I-10 around 7:44 p.m. Chief Battiste said an officer stopped Bittner's vehicle for traffic violations. When the car came to a stop, officers said Bittner got out and started running away.
Battiste said Bittner was armed with a knife and refused to drop it. He said the officer used a taser on Bittner, but he was able to get up and run away again.
Another officer who has just gotten off duty was in the area and went to the scene after hearing the radio call for help. The second officer encountered Bittner and also used a taser on him, Battiste said.
According to the chief, the officer said Bittner started to charge at him with the knife so he fired two shots, hitting and killing Bittner.
Battiste said the incident was captured on the body camera of the first officer, but the second officer who fired the shots was not wearing a camera. The chief said that officer is in a supervisory position and is not required to wear a body camera.
Battiste said the body camera video has not been released because it is part of an active investigation into the shooting and part of the evidence that could be seen by a grand jury.
The Mobile County District Attorney's Office will oversee the case.
