MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Mobile police on Tuesday released the names of two officers who fired fatal shots at suspects this year.

Sgt. Chad Pezent, a 21-year veteran of the police force, fired a shot that killed Edward Bittner during an incident near Interstate 10 in Tillman’s Corner on Jan. 26. Officer Daniel McCarthy fatally shot Treyh Webster during an incident at the suspect’s home on Feb. 4. He has been on the force for 10 years.

Police spokesman Ryan Blakely revealed the names after requests from FOX10 News. Police Chief Lawrence Battiste initially had withheld the names pending the outcome of an internal review. Those reviews in both cases now have been completed, and Blakely told FOX10 News that the department determined neither officer violated department policies.

Both officers are back on duty, although the cases still will have to be presented to a Mobile County grand jury.

Previously, Battiste has said that Bittner, 37, came at the officer with a knife that had a 4-inch blade. He told reporters that the officer, a supervisor, had just gone off duty for the night when he responded to a request for backup.

An officer had pulled over the car Bittner was driving because it was missing a headlight and changed lanes without signaling. Bittner got out of the car, ran toward the on-ramp to the eastbound lanes of I-19 and then came back toward the vehicle, according to Battiste’s account.

In the other case, the chief has said that the Mobile Police Department’s SWAT Team went to an address on Lakeview Drive East to serve warrants charging Webster and his brother with intimidating a witness. The chief has said Webster came out of a room in the back of the house and starting firing shots, at which time, the officer returned fire and fatally wounded him.