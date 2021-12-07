MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- At McDonald Muffler on Government Boulevard, replacing catalytic converters has become a booming business.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing a lot of it,” said Owner Daryl McDonald.

The repair jobs have been picking up in the last year as thieves started targeting the part from the vehicle’s exhaust system.

“Between our three shops we can do 30-40 a week on a fast week,” McDonald said.

The crooks are after the precious metals housed inside the converter. They then sell it to recyclers for about $50 to $300.

Since January, 322 catalytic converters have been reported stolen in Mobile.

“All indicators show that this is much higher than years past,” said Capt. Jonathan Lee with MPD’s Special Investigations Section.

That increase most likely being driven by the price of rhodium, one of the metals found in the converter.

Capt. Lee says it is selling for more than $11,000 an ounce.

To try and curb the crime, Mobile Police does compliance checks at recycling facilities.

“We noticed that some businesses have not required the proper paperwork and we’ve made arrest on those and that has seemed to curb some of that now our struggle is now people who purchase it off the street,” Capt. Lee said.

Back at McDonald Muffler, the repair job easily costing customers hundreds of dollars and it can even soar above a thousand.

McDonald says trucks, vans and box trucks are most at risk.

“You get a lot of people that get them stolen and they can’t afford to fix it and my hands are tied because all I can do is put converters back in there,” he said.

MPD says the biggest way to deter a thief is to keep the car in a well-lit area and have cameras.