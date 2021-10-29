MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A big milestone Friday morning for the latest rookie officers with the Mobile Police Department.

"Alright -- these are y'all's police cars y'all have been issued to take home. Y'all go ahead and mount up!"

After three months of field training -- 14 rookies are getting their take home vehicles.

"Just excited to do some good work in the city," said Officer Reagan Clegg, MPD.

Officer Clegg moved here from Augusta, Georgia to go through MPD's 66th Academy. We were there when they graduated back in July. Since then they've been getting to know life as patrol officers.

"You go from the highest stress call... Next to an old lady who just wants someone to talk to... And somehow you end up there talking to her. And I like how you never know what is coming. You've got to be prepared for everything and you get to interact with the public while you are doing it," said Officer Clegg.

"Today is day one when they are on their own and they become an ambassador for our city," said Tony McCarron, Mobile Public Safety Recruiting Director.

This latest class of rookies had applicants from Georgia, New York, and Utah. McCarron says while recruitment can be a challenge -- signing on with MPD has its benefits.

"A lot of these training academies around the country are self sponsored and when these officers are done they're not sure if they have a job," explained McCarron. "Here you are paid from day one -- full benefits and everything. You know you are a part of the police force from day one. We also offer 50% of their college tuition paid for if they continue their education, which helps for future promotion."

While McCarron says they're always looking to enlist more locals, women and minorities -- he says more importantly they want someone who truly wants to serve.

"I think now is the best time to be a police officer. If you want to make a difference in our country, if you want to make a difference in our communities -- why not now," said McCarron.

Assigned to Mobile's Third Precinct and now with her very own office on wheels - Officer Clegg says she is more than ready to respond to calls for help.

"I'm looking forward to now that I have my own area... now that I have my own beat to work... Just seeing the difference I can make. And the individuals I meet with on a day to day basis. Now that I have something to have pride in -- it's my area. It's time for me to take care of that area and I look forward to seeing the difference I can make," said Clegg.

Click the following links if you'd like to make a difference with Mobile Police or Mobile Fire-Rescue. Meanwhile, the next MPD Academy class -- of 25 officers -- begins in two weeks.