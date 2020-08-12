MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said candy bars helped them find a suspect accused of taking part in a home invasion.
Investigators said three armed men went into a home on Merwina Avenue around 1 a.m. Wednesday and forced the victim to hand over his wallet. According to the victim, the robbers also stole his candy bars.
Officers searched the area and took 23-year-old Lavictor Smith into custody after they found him holding candy bars.
He's charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.
