MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A 19-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday when a gunman pulled up next to his car on Springhill Avenue and fired several shots into his vehicle, according to police.

Mobile police said the incident occurred Thursday morning near Mobile Infirmary. They said the victim, whom they did not identify, suffered injuries to his chest and face.

Police on the scene blocked westbound traffic for a time. A bullet-riddled car was in the middle of the street.

The city has been battling a rash of shootings over the past few weeks.

Frederick Thompson Sr. had a doctor appointment inside the Infirmary Health complex when it went on lockdown.

“Everybody was pretty in a panic because most people couldn’t leave and they wanted to know why they couldn’t leave,” he said. “Of course, you know, some of them heard the gunshot that’s going on the outside. But we’re glad that everybody – that nobody got hurt inside, that is.”

Random gun violence has gripped the city on a regular basis. Tuesday night, for instance, Mobile police say two teenagers walking on the Azalea Service Road suffered gunshot wounds when two people approached them and opened fire. Police say they expect both victims to survive.

Last week, occupants of two vehicles on Dauphin Street fired at each other near the Interstate 65 interchange. One of the bullets traveled across the median and pierced the back door of a car headed in the opposite direction.

Also last week, four people suffered gunshots at a bowling alley. That followed one drive-by shooting on Eagle Drive and Raven Drive, and another one on Lexington Avenue.

Thompson is active in a group call Faith in Action, which coincidentally, is sponsoring a forum Thursday evening on gun violence.

“This is getting out of hand, and we really need to be proactive and not just reactive,” he said. “We want to try to bring a stop – an end – to this gun violence that has taken place here in our city.”

But Thompson, like the city’s law enforcement and elected leaders, seemed at a loss for specific strategies that might stem the violence.

“I really can’t say what is causing this, but we need to get a grip on these guns run around loose in our city,” he said.

Police ask anyone with information to call 251-208-7211.