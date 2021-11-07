MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said there was not a shooting at the Greater Gulf State Fair on Saturday night.
A witness told FOX10 News they were at the fair when people started screaming and shouting "run."
Officers were called to the fairgrounds but a police spokesperson said, "It was determined that no shots were fired and officers found no gun."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.