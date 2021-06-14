THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) – Mobile police on Monday renewed their plea for help finding out who is responsible for gunfire at a pool party Saturday that left one person dead and one wounded.

Isiah Dickerson, 18, died and another victim went to the hospital with gunshots wounds after the incident at a house on Dawes Road. Police said the hospital treated that person and then released him.

Lt. Christopher Levy told FOX10 News that investigators believe people captured on surveillance video that police released Sunday could shed light on what happened at the house on Dawes Road.

“We’re asking for the help of the public in locating and kind of identifying that group, ’cause we do have some information that would lead us to believe that they would have good information as to really what happened at this party that led to the shooting,” he said.

Friends say Dickerson went by “Zay.” Dattrick Frazier, his neighbor and close friend, said he is in shock.

“He was a good kid who just started his clothing line,” he said. “Anything he had, he’ll give it to you.”

Frazier said Dickerson graduated from Davidson High School and had just gone into business for himself selling collared shirts and shorts.

Frazier said he was not at the party and doesn’t know much about it. The two-story house sits on a 16-acre property on Dawes Road. Levy says many people attended Saturday’s party but added it is not clear at this time who organized it.

“That’s all gonna be part of the investigation,” he said. “I believe there was a flyer that was circulating around kind of advertising the party. And, you know, so that – it made its way around and, obviously to a lot of people. Because it was a large party when officers arrived.”

Dickerson’s friends and family planned a vigil at Langan Park at 6 p.m.