MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The search is on for a suspected car burglar in Mobile.

He’s been caught on camera several times and police said he’s broken into multiple vehicles.

In surveillance video, you can see him calmly walk up to a home in the Forest Hill Drive area near Springhill Avenue.

Thankfully, he wasn't able to take anything. But police want to catch him before he does it again or before someone gets hurt.

“My neighbor called me, and she was like ‘I just seen a guy running across my yard on my camera’.”.

The victim said she then checked her own footage.

“I don’t get 2 a.m. wake up calls. That was frightening. I didn’t know what was going on. If someone was trying to get into the house. I don’t know”.

Thankfully, by locking her doors, the suspect was unable to get inside of her cars.

“It seems as if he made his way and checked the doors of each vehicle which was locked, and he turned around and exited”.

But not before giving one more look at the camera. Mobile police say they’ve received several reports of a man matching his description breaking into other cars.

The victim said it’s important for neighbors to look out for neighbors and report these things when they happen.

“Report it, report it, report it. Get the word out so as many people know as possible. Someone is going to catch this guy in the act at some point, because he’s not going to stop”.

Other people in the area have shared their video footage of this suspect on social media and they believe him to be armed. Police say they are investigating.