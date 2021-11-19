MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – It is a call to serve that drives Mobile Police dispatchers like Coleen Curd to work every day.

“We technically are the first, first responders,” Curd said.

It is a job where seconds matter and can mean the difference between life and death.

Curd is one of 40 Mobile Police operators that answer calls 24-7, 365 days a year.

The job can be stressful on normal days, but right now there is an added stress because of a shortage of staff in MPD’s Communications Center.

Mobile Police is down 15 dispatchers, roughly a third of the 55 they are budgeted for.

“We’d like to work with 10 people, we’re getting by with 6 or 7,” Curd said.

That means the team they do have is working even harder to make sure they help the public and keep officers safe.

“We’re getting all the pertinent information we can in terms of crimes or that type of thing so that the officer can respond and know exactly what’s going on when they get there,” Curd said.

The shortage so far is not causing concern on the streets.

“Public safety is not in jeopardy right now, but we are hiring,” said Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste.

Hiring is a constant challenge for Battiste. In their communications center part of the problem stems from the long training process.

Nationwide, there is a shortage of emergency dispatchers.

According to the National Emergency Number Association, the shortfall in operators is because of several factors, like low pay, high stress and burnout.

“It is an extremely hard job to do, it is also from a training perspective it literally takes us almost a year to be able to get someone to be able to fly solo,” Battiste said.

Curd says job seekers will get the satisfaction of helping others and being compassionate to those who may be in the worst moment of their life.

While MPD is hoping to make some hires right now they have made do.

“They’re getting the job done,” she said. “I’m so proud of them. They’re doing an awesome job. We just need some help.”

While MPD is struggling to hire, Mobile Fire will be fully staffed with dispatchers soon, the first time in roughly two decades.

If you are looking to apply, click here.