Mobile Police Department is still looking for the suspect in the Shoppes at Bel Air mall incident Monday.
Detectives have identified the man as 28-year-old Jermiah Cecil Johnson.
Police said Johnson shoplifted from a store in the mall around 11 am that morning. Detectives said Security guards at Dillard's tried to stop the suspect and detain him after using a taser on him.
While trying to take arrest him, a gun allegedly fell from Johnson's possession and accidentally discharged.
Shoppers were out Tuesday getting those last minute Christmas gifts. After the violence, they were still in the Christmas spirit but vigilant.
"I feel safe. I hurry up and go in and come back out and get in my car and watch my surroundings," said Onika Rogers.
"No. Never," said another shopper. "I'm a concealed weapons guy so I always have a weapon."
If you know where Johnson is, call Mobile Police.
