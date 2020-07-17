MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police accused six people of running an auto theft scheme that has conned victims out of thousands of dollars.
Two of them are no longer at large, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Police say Corey Washington, 23, and Jared Wilson, 27, turned themselves in Thursday night. They are charged with felony theft by deception.
Police are still seeking the other four suspects.
According to investigators, the suspects go into small used car dealerships in the area and make a down payment to purchase a vehicle. Police said the suspects then sell the car on Facebook Marketplace and tell the victim that the title will arrive in the mail, but it never does.
About 30 vehicles, mostly luxury cars or sports cars, have been purchased and sold like this in the area.
Police have outstanding felony theft by deception warrants issued for Marlon Marshall, 20, Cornelius Payne, 40, Marcia Gant, 48, and Raymond Randolph, 31.
MPD asks anyone with additional details to call them at 251-208-7211.
