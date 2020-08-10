Mobile Police SWAT called to standoff at apartment complex on Azalea Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile Police SWAT unit was called to an apartment complex on Azalea Road Monday night.
Investigators said officers were at Summertree Apartments to serve an arrest warrant. When the man refused to leave the apartment, SWAT was called.
As of 8 p.m., the man is still inside. Police have not released the name of the man involved in the standoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.