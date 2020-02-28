DOWNTOWN MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The 2020 Mardi Gras season saw a lot of revelers coming out to Downtown Mobile to take in the sights, sounds, and throws.
Unfortunately, some of those people had to pay up to go home. Mobile Police say they towed more people this year then they did last year. It was up nearly 30%.
This year police towed 290 vehicles. Last year they towed 227. In 2018, they towed 300. In 2017, they towed 320.
Mobile Police said at the beginning of the Mardi Gras season they hoped to tow less than 200 vehicles this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.