MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police want to find and question a man about the shooting death of a 24-year-old woman.
Gakevia Johnson was shot and killed in the parking lot of Azalea Pointe Apartments on Tuesday, December 15.
Detectives with MPD announced Monday they want to talk to 28-year-old Garrick Johnson Jr. about the murder.
Anyone who knows where to find Garrick Johnson Jr. is asked to call police at 251-208-7211. Callers may remain anonymous.
A man was also wounded in the shooting and survived his injuries.
Gakevia Johnson's death left four young children ages three, four, five, and eight months without their mother.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral arrangements. If you’d like to donate click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.