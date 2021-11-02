MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Mobile County District Attorney’s Office cut a deal Tuesday with a man who fatally stabbed a teenager almost five years ago – much to the chagrin of the victim’s family.

Billy Southammavong, originally charged with murder, pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Mobile County District Judge Ben Brooks sentenced him to 14 years in prison, with all but 2½ years suspended, followed by five years on probation.

“I’m frustrated with our District Attorney’s Office. I’m frustrated with the system,” said the victim’s mother, Tiffany Head. “I feel that the facts wasn’t even all brought up in the case. I could have done a better job laying it all out than they did.”

Head and other friends and relatives protested the plea bargain outside of Government Plaza.

Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich said it was a difficult decision that had to be made based on the evidence.

“It’s important that the public understands that we have to look at the specific facts,” she said. These were two groups of individuals, high school students, that went to that location. Their intent was to fight. Both sides had weapons. And we have to look at all the facts and circumstances surrounding this case and make a determination as to what we think is the best outcome.”

The incident occurred in February 2017. Southammavong was 17. Law enforcement authorities alleged he and a co-defendant, Devon Watson, stabbed 18-year-old Gaige Taylor during a fight among two groups of high school students in a dirt pit off of the Interstate 10 service road in Theodore.

Taylor died from his wounds. Head said prosecutors should have held out for a stiffer punishment.

“Our community won’t be safe until they do their jobs. … It’s scary for our community,” she said. “We want our community to be safe. How will they ever be safe if we let murderers to walk the street?”

Rich noted that people in both rival groups engaged in violence that evening.

“We make very difficult decisions here in Government Plaza every single day at the DA’s Office,” she said. “And this was a very difficult decision to make. But given all the facts the circumstances, and applying the law to those facts and circumstances, we felt this was in the best interest of the family and the community.”

The defendant’s lawyer submitted nine character letters, including from friends and former employers.

A murder charge remains pending against the co-defendant, Watson. He has a court hearing scheduled for December.

FOX10 News reporter Daeshen Smith contributed to this report.