MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's always a good idea to be kind, but today folks had the chance to be extra kind, as today is World Kindness Day!

Mobile Public Library's main library celebrated the day with a fun Fall festival, giving kids the opportunity to spread kindness and a chance to do something generous for someone else.

Ben May Library's Youth Service Associate, Cherold Rhodes said events like these are a friendly reminder to the community to be kind.

"Everyone gets busy and it's easy to forget to be thankful and to be kind to those that are around you, so a day to remember that, coming up here on Thanksgiving and kind of connect the whole community with cheer, and be thankful and kind to each other is very important."

Many kids were able to paint "kindness rocks," some even writing positive messages. Others said 'thank you' to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department for all the work they do, and a bunch of kids made animals happy at the petting zoo with a lot of attention, love, and petting.

One parent says it's important to start teaching kids how to be kind at a young age, "kindness is one that should be at the forefront because no matter what you are, you should always be kind because you don't know what other people are going through."

The goal of the festival and World Kindness Day is to remind everyone that no act of kindness, no matter how small, is never wasted.