MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's always a good idea to be kind, but today folks had the chance to be extra kind, as today is World Kindness Day!
Mobile Public Library's main library celebrated the day with a fun Fall festival, giving kids the opportunity to spread kindness and a chance to do something generous for someone else.
Ben May Library's Youth Service Associate, Cherold Rhodes said events like these are a friendly reminder to the community to be kind.
"Everyone gets busy and it's easy to forget to be thankful and to be kind to those that are around you, so a day to remember that, coming up here on Thanksgiving and kind of connect the whole community with cheer, and be thankful and kind to each other is very important."
Many kids were able to paint "kindness rocks," some even writing positive messages. Others said 'thank you' to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department for all the work they do, and a bunch of kids made animals happy at the petting zoo with a lot of attention, love, and petting.
One parent says it's important to start teaching kids how to be kind at a young age, "kindness is one that should be at the forefront because no matter what you are, you should always be kind because you don't know what other people are going through."
The goal of the festival and World Kindness Day is to remind everyone that no act of kindness, no matter how small, is never wasted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.