MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- First responders are always in demand. Mobile Fire-Rescue and Mobile Police have both had graduations this year. But the recruiting process never stops.

“We’re constantly hiring," said Public Safety Recruiting Director Tony McCarron. "We’re putting together right now for march one of the biggest classes the City of Mobile with Mobile Fire-Rescue has ever hired.”

Mobile Fire-Rescue is hiring for firefighters and fire medics.

“We recruit two academies a year," said McCarron. "Roughly they run from 22 to sometimes 26 people for the academy.”

Public safety Recruiting Director Tony McCarron says accepted applicants will go through a 20-week fire academy before being assigned to a ladder or truck company.

You obtain your firefighter 1 firefighter 2 and hazmat operations, that’s during the ten weeks of fire school," said McCarron. "Then we put them through ten weeks of medical school.”

The need is also there for the Mobile Police Department which has three academies a year.

“Historically we lose 50 to 60 police officers a year due to attrition so we constantly want to make up ground every year," said McCarron.

Just three weeks ago, 16 officers graduated from the twenty-week academy, and recruiting for the next academy has already started.

Mccarron says people who are athletic and ex-military normally excel, but both academies are open to anyone willing to go all in.

“As long as you’re 18 years or older with a high school diploma or GED and you’re capable of physically and academically doing what we put you through," said McCarron. "This career field is there for you.”

Anyone interested in applying for the fire or police academy can contact Public Safety Recruiting Director Tony McCarron by phone at 251-554-2298 or by email at mccarronr@cityofmobile.org.