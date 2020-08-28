MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Some 54,000 students will be back in class next week, but they will not be in classrooms.
The Mobile County Public School System will start its delayed school year on Tuesday, but it will be exclusively online. Workers at the school system’s warehouse n Friday were loading up trucks with Chromebooks, laptops and other electronic devices.
Spokeswoman Rena Philips said the school system used about $7 million from the federal Coronavirus, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to purchase 40,000 devices. The system is supplementing that with devices it already had on hand.
“This is gonna be a unique year for us,” she said. “We’re going all remote starting on Tuesday, but we’re excited. Our teachers have been preparing for this for about three weeks now. They’ve undergone a lot of training.”
Philips said school system will use a mix of laptops, Chromebooks, tablets and other devices. She said she school system decided on the number of computers to order after surveying parents about their needs. She said some of those devices arrived late.
“We have had some shipping delays,” she said. “I think individuals and businesses can relate to that. … If you don't have a device yet, just please be flexible. Please be patient. And we will get them to you as soon as they arrive.”
Individual schools are making arrangements with parents to pick up the devices, along with workbooks and other materials needed for online instruction.
The plan is to transition back to the classroom for the second quarter, but that will depend on what the coronavirus infection rate looks like at the time.
The school system will be using an online platform called Schoology, and it will feature live instruction by teachers working out of empty classrooms. Philips said educators encourage students to take advantage of the live instruction, but she added that they will have flexibility if they are unable to log on during the daytime.
In addition, the school system will position 20 wifi buses at strategic locations for students who don’t have internet access at home.
The circumstances are challenging, but Philips said the school system is much better prepared than it was when the pandemic forced educators to improvise last spring.
“We learned a lot from last spring, and I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish last spring,” she said. “We did have a partnership with FOX10 where we were airing the lessons online. But this year, it is gonna look different, because with the students, they’ll be doing the remote learning where they will have more live lessons from their teachers, and it’ll be more on a schedule.”
