MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed the arrest of a Mobile rapper in connection to a February shooting.

According to officials, LeParis Kenta Dade aka OMB Peezy, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for a shooting which occurred on February 21 at 598 Wells St.

On the day of the shooting, police say officers responded to a call regarding shot fired at the location. The say upon arrival, officers located one male who sustained a minor laceration.

They say he was alert, conscious and breathing. They say officers later discovered that two additional men where also shot at the same location. They had left the scene and drove themselves to the hospital.

Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred during the recording of a music video. Investigators are still working to gather the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The victims were identified as: Antoine Blake and Vernon Moulder. Both victims were in stable condition after their arrival to the hospital.