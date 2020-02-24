MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is reassuring the public that Monday’s shooting was isolated and that people coming to Downtown Mobile on Fat Tuesday do not have anything to worry about other than having fun.
“If anything because of this situation there’s a heightened awareness on our part that we can’t let our guard down,” he said. “We are coming into the last day of Mardi Gras and that is when things can happen that you don’t expect to happen, but we have everything we have out there trying to make sure everybody is safe.”
Monday’s deadly shooting near the parade route comes just a week after another man was shot and killed at a gas station off Broad Street.
That shooting happening just as last Monday’s Mardi Gras parade was starting.
Police say the man shot and killed during that incident had an AK-47 and the person who fired the deadly shot is claiming self-defense.
FOX10 News talked with people on the parade route about whether the deadly shootings happening so close to the parades concern them.
“As a parent and a grandparent, it doesn’t concern me too much because if you look along the parade route there are plenty of police officers,” one man said.
“It’s definitely a little concerning and you definitely want to be more cautious,” another man said.
MPD said they will continue to be out and about during all the parades on Fat Tuesday, their goal to make their presence known so families and people coming downtown can have fun and feel safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.