MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Regional Airport will soon add a new service to Dulles International Airport outside of Washington, DC.

The airport received a $1 million grant from the Department of Transportation designed to connect Mobile to more cities.

The United Airlines flight will provide nonstop service to Dulles, which is one of the airline's major hubs.

A start date for the new flight has not been announced.

According to the USDOT, there will also be significant local funding and the airport has committed support for the new route after the grant ends.