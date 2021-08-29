MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It wouldn't be a storm if the Causeway didn't see some water. Hurricane Ida -- forcing the closure of the eastbound lanes for much of the day as water overwhelmed the roadway. ALDOT crews reopening the eastbound lanes late Sunday evening but expect more flooding on Monday.

Across town but still on Mobile Bay rougher waters at McNally Park off Dauphin Island Parkway. While impressive -- folks here say they've seen it much worse.

"I've seen the water three foot over this road before. So it can get bad... And I feel for all of them people over there," said one man.

"I'm glad it kind of went to the west of us... I hate for everybody that it's going to, but I'm glad it wasn't us," said Alex Butler.

While Alabama's Gulf Coast appears to have avoided the worst so far -- Ida is reminding us being storm ready is key.

"You would think that growing intensity would make you apt to be more prepared for the next one ya know. I mean growing up it seems like you would get one every five to six years and now it's multiple a year. Preparedness has a new meaning," said Butler.

ALDOT crews closed the Bankhead Tunnel at 7 p.m. Sunday due to projected flooding -- and plan to reopen at some point Monday when the water recedes.