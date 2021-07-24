MOBILE, Al. (WALA)-- Governor Kay Ivey’s statements regarding vaccines are setting off a big debate about who or what's to blame for the sudden increase in COVID cases.

Fox 10 spoke to several people here taking in the sights and sounds.

They took those comments very personally. But most of them agreed with her message.

However, one person told us that the Governor’s comments were "inappropriate" and it’s "a personal decision".

“As the Governor, you have a lot of influence. And to tell people that because they choose to make a personal medical choice of not being vaccinated, it’s like villainizing these people,” said one person who wished to remain anonymous.

There are still no plans of renewing any mask mandates here in the state of Alabama. But the Governor does encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

“I never thought I would agree with Kay Ivey, but I agree. I know it’s a personal choice, but so we can continue to enjoy things like this, people should give the vaccine a try,” said Sabrina Lewis.