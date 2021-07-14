MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Local restaurants are feeling the pinch as food prices are soaring.

A lot of the blame is being put on inflation.

Some local eateries are now being forced to pass that increase onto customers.

Burgers are one of the most popular items on the menu at Roshell’s Café and Diner in Midtown, but now it is costing even more to serve them.

“The ground beef has just skyrocketed,” said Owner Roshell Flowers. “Our roast beef it’s a good seller. All the beef products have gone up.”

Flowers has owned the Midtown staple for more than three decades.

Prices have been pretty consistent over the years, but this week any item with beef, shrimp or oysters now cost about 50 cents to a dollar more per meal.

“Yesterday, I’m thinking all day long I’m going to have complaints, but not one complaint,” Flowers said.

Rising food prices is an industry wide trend.

Government data released on Wednesday shows wholesale beef prices have jumped more than 40% since June 2020.

According to the National Restaurant Association, average menu prices have gone up as a result, more than 4% in the last 12 months.

At Roshell’s, the decision was a struggle.

“We hated to do it, but we didn’t have a choice,” Flowers said. “Like my oysters went up $11 more a gallon then what I’m paying now.”

Nearby, at Baumhower's Victory Grille on Airport, wing prices are way up.

The restaurant is giving out notices warning customers about the price increase.

Back at Roshell’s, customers do not mind the increase, if it means supporting local.

“It’s a neighborhood restaurant, been here for years,” said Terry Packer. “We always come in and eat and we support them all the time.”

“I never mind supporting this business, they’ve been a staple in Mobile for years and we sure love them,” said Tiffany Hansley.

The rise in food prices can be blamed on inflation.

Government data shows it is increasing at its fastest pace since the late 2000’s.