MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile's annual college football bowl game will now be known as the LendingTree Bowl. The new sponsorship deal was announced on Friday.
The LendingTree Bowl will be played on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile. The game will feature teams from the Mid-American Conference and the Sun Belt Conference.
The game has been played every season since 1999. It was previously known as the Dollar General Bowl, GoDaddy Bowl, GMAC Bowl, and Mobile Alabama Bowl.
For more information about tickets to the game and other bowl-week activities, visit lendingtreebowl.com.
