MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- So far in 2019, there have been 36 homicides and 11 are unsolved.
"One homicide is one homicide too many," said Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.
The numbers are unsettling for the public and police. Chief Battiste said he wants victim's families to know MPD is still working to get justice for their loved ones.
"These cases are not forgotten. We continue to look at these cases on a regular basis and as we get new information we continue to follow up on those leads," Battiste said.
Chief Battiste said the strategy is to keep the victim's names and faces fresh in the public's mind. The hope is that someone who knows something will say something.
"Maybe one day make an arrest in each case and bring the person responsible for committing these homicides to justice," Battiste added.
One of those homicides is the murder of South Alabama Professor Matthew Wiser. Wiser was found dead in his home on November 20th.
Thursday night sources close to the investigation told FOX 10 News that several persons of interest were questioned by MPD officers.
That source also said that Wiser's murder was a home invasion/burglary.
Public Safety Director James Barber confirmed that information.
Another unsolved case is the cold-blooded murder of Samuel Wilson III back in June. Wilson was shot outside of his home.
An arrest was made but charges were dropped.
"I often tell people the arrest is the easy part. Taking those cases from the arrest to prosecution is always a little bit more difficult," Chief Battiste explained.
In October, MPD released additional surveillance video that showed a car they believe is connected to Wilson's murder.
"Over time we will find the person responsible for committing the homicide against Samuel Wilson," he explained.
Last year there were 28 homicides in Mobile, that's 8 less than this year and 4 were unsolved, 7 less than this year, yet Chief Battiste said the Port City is safer this year.
"Year to date in 2019, we have a 15 percent decrease in part 1 crime," Battiste explained. "Part 1 crimes are homicides, rapes, robberies, felony assaults, larceny, b&e residents, b&e motor vehicles, and stolen vehicles."
A $5,000 cash reward is being offered on each case for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the victim’s death.
To report a tip to police, call 251-208-7211 or send a tip online at mobilepd.org/crimetip.
Here is a list of all of the unsolved homicides in Mobile in 2019 with details, provided by MPD:
Victim: Cornelius Taylor, 41
Victim: Nelson Bedgood, 37
On Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 8:58 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 400 block of Claude Harris Drive. They found both victims shot to death inside the residence.
Victim: Willie Freeman, 37
On Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 8:43 p.m., an unknown subject shot the victim while he was standing on the front porch of a residence located in the 1500 block of Colgin Street.
Victim: Tycorey Crawford, 18
On Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:39 p.m., the victim was sitting inside his residence at the 2500 block of Courtney Street South when an unknown subject fired multiple shots into the front window striking the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.
Victim: Robert Posey Jr., 48
On Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 7 p.m., the victim was sitting inside a vehicle with a friend at the 1800 block of Delta Street when an unknown subject fired multiple shots into the vehicle striking the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injury.
Victim: Adrian Demond Portis, 39
On Monday, May 13, 2019 at 6:21 p.m., the victim’s body was found floating in the water at the Dog River Waterway behind 1554 West Martin Drive. The victim was last seen on Friday May 10, 2019. An autopsy was performed and the cause of death was ruled as a homicide.
Victim: Samuel Wilson III, 31
On Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 4:50 a.m. in the 2100 block of Spring Grove Drive West, a neighbor of the victim observed the victim lying on the ground and called 911 to report it. Officers arrived at the location and found that the victim had been shot. He was transported to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injury.
Victim: Darius Seltzer, 41
On Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 12:07 p.m., officers responded to Serenity Apartments, 557 Azalea Road, in reference to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died as a result of his injury.
Victim: Carlos Dallas, 32
On Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 3:29 p.m., the victim was standing in the front yard of a residence located in the 200 block of Laurel Drive. An unknown subject fired multiple times striking the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died as a result of his injury.
Victim: Matthew Wiser, 39
On Wednesday November 20, 2019 at 3:35 p.m., USA PD responded to the victim’s residence located at the 5400 block of Gaillard Road in reference to him not showing up for work. The victim was a professor at the University Of South Alabama. Upon arrival, officers found the victim deceased inside his residence.
Victim: Ricardo Parker, 39
On Wednesday November 27, 2019 at 3:38 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Union Avenue in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers found the victim had been shot and died as a result of his injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.