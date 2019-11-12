MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The mold removal process at Mobile's historic Saenger Theatre is complete, the theater announced today via social media.
The city-owned facility was temporarily closed in September after mold was found growing in the building on South Joachim Street. Events that had been scheduled for the Saenger had to be relocated to the nearby Mobile Civic Center Theater while work was done to remove the mold.
A Saenger Threatre Facebook post addressed to patrons reads:
We couldn't be any happier to officially announce that this saga in the Mobile Saenger Theatre's history has finally come to an end and we will soon be able to welcome you all back to this wonderful place! Thank you again for your patience and support during these past few months. It means the world to us. And huge thanks to the City of Mobile, ServiceMaster Recovery Management (and especially Project Manager Mike McDonald), and every single person who contributed to this massive project. Our beloved theatre could not have been in better hands.
No one is more ready than we are to be back in action! We'll prove it to you shortly... prepare yourselves for lots of announcements in your news feed this morning!
We can't wait to see you next week as we kick off a great holiday season with The Elf On The Shelf: A Christmas Musical on November 20!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.