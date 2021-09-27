MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- New numbers show that murders are on the rise from coast to coast.

The FBI released its 2020 Uniform Crime Report on Monday and it shows the largest single-year increase in homicides nationwide since the agency began tracking the crime in the 1960's.

Mobile Police saw a double-digit percent increase in murders last year, but it is nothing in comparison to the nationwide increase that the FBI reported on Monday.

Days, weeks and months after a murder, the names and faces of the victims can fade. But for many families that pain does not always heal.

“I think about him just about every day,” said Mary Rhodes.

Mary’s grandson 23-year-old Troyzavia Rhodes was murdered last September on Colonial Oaks Drive.

It happened 391 days ago and the murderer still has not been caught.

“We’re looking for closure,” she said. “We’re looking for some answers. We’re looking for why or who did this.”

Troyzavia is one of the 46 who was murdered in Mobile in 2020. He is one of seven cases still unsolved.

“I wish many days and many nights that he was still with us because he brought us a lot of joy and happiness,” Mary said.

According to Mobile Police stats, the number of murders in the city jumped 15% from 2019 to 2020.

A similar trend was reported nationwide. New numbers from the FBI released on Monday shows homicides nationwide jumped nearly 30% last year, the largest single-year increase since the agency started tracking the crime in the 1960's.

The FBI collects statistics from law enforcement agencies across the country, but many do not participate. Several large cities like New York, Chicago, and New Orleans, did not submit data.

“We’re living in a world today where most people deal with conflict through violence,” said Lawrence Battiste, Mobile Public Safety Director.

Many of Mobile’s murders are quickly solved by detectives. The homicide unit had a roughly 85% closure rate last year. Now the city is concentrating efforts on stopping crime before it happens and they need your help.

“If you got a loved one that you know that is on a path to committing violent offense you need to be working with us,” Battiste said. “We’d much rather talk to them to try and prevent them from committing the offense then be coming and knocking on your door with a warrant in our hand.”

Mobile Police say so far this year there have been 42 murders and that is expected to grow before the end of the year.

Back with Mary, she is holding onto her memories of Troyzavia as police continue to work to solve his 2020 murder.

“I’m always, always going to love him until I leave,” she said.

If you know anything about any unsolved mobile murder you could get a $5,000 reward if your information leads to an arrest.