MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) A federal discrimination trial ended in confusion this week, with the judge raising concerns about an “inconsistent verdict.”
Robyn Stevens, who was a teacher at Calloway-Smith Middle School, accused the Mobile County Public School System of delaying her return to school in 2016 after she had a complicated pregnancy. The school system maintained that the teacher’s rehire date had nothing to do with her pregnancy.
On the verdict form, jurors marked “no” on the line that asked whether Stevens’ pregnancy/childbirth was a motivating factor.
That should have ended their deliberation, according to instructions on the verdict form. But the jury went on to award Stevens $3,910 in lost wages and benefits.
Chief U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose ordered lawyers for both sides to submit written arguments about how to handle the possible “inconsistent verdict.”
Mary Pilcher, an attorney who represents Stevens, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Paul Carbo, a lawyer for the school system, said it was an unusual verdict.
“We will respond to what she (the judge) said,” he said. “Now, we’re sort of scratching our heads. … How can they say ‘no’ on one and ‘yes’ on another?”
Both sides now will address whether the judge should accept the verdict or throw it out and order a new trial with a different jury.
“We have to figure out if there’s a way to reconcile it, and I’m not sure that there is,” Carbo said.
Carbo recalled one other trial that ended with an inconsistent verdict. He was defending the city of Mobile in a reverse-discrimination lawsuit filed by three white firefighters who alleged that a desire to encourage diversity within the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department led to them getting passed over for promotions to a less-qualified black firefighter.
In that case, the judge declared a mistrial and set it for a new trial. The plaintiffs and the city ended up settling out of court.
In the school case, the key issue was when Stevens became an employee. The previous school year, she was a non-tenured teacher. As is customary, the school system fired her and all of the other non-tenured teachers over the summer while officials waited to see whether they would have enough money to hire them all back.
Stevens contends she was an employee as of August 2016, when she says school system officials told her that she had been assigned to teach a seventh-grade civics class for the upcoming school year.
But the school system contends that Stevens was not an employee until she actually came back to work in September, following the birth of her child.
“Our position was she was not an employee” before then, Carbo said.
