Mobile, Ala. (WALA) -- Following a recent string of shootings in the Mobile area, Sheriff Sam Cochran says it could get a lot worse if house bill 6 passes.

The legislation would remove the law on concealed permits for guns. Meaning that anyone could carry without question.

Sheriff Cochran felt the need to address this following last week’s shooting at Ladd.

“This is a prelude of what’s to come if our state legislature removes the law that requires people to have a pistol permit to carry their weapon in an automobile or conceal about their person,” Sheriff Cochran said.

Sheriff Cochran believes the bill would cause more incidents like we saw last week.

“If this law passes, any individual would legally be able to walk in with a concealed gun in any public place. That would’ve been legal the other night under this new law,” Sheriff Cochran said.

But others say that’s not the case. Over 20 states have similar laws including neighboring Mississippi.

Just last year, Texas and Louisiana voted on their own legislation with the law in Texas going into effect last month.

Still, Cochran says it would be a mistake for our area.

We reached out to one of the sponsors of the bill representative Shane Stringer. He says he wants to wait before speaking about the Sheriff’s comments.