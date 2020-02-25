MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured blocks away from a Mardi Gras parade route on Monday followed a contentious divorce, court records show.

Shots rang out between St. Anthony and Dearborn streets not long before the Infant Mystics parade rolled. Law enforcement authorities say Anthony Orr shot his ex-wife and her new boyfriend. Police arrested Orr, who awaits an initial appearance in court on murder and attempted murder charges.

His ex-wife was in fair condition Tuesday at University Hospital, according to a nursing supervisor.

The couple’s divorce became final less than half a year ago. Judge Michal Sherman granted the divorce on Sept. 26, a day after Orr failed to appear at a hearing. He awarded the couple’s home in Semmes to her.

But Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told FOX10 News on Monday that the divorce was not the end of the story.

“We believe that this shooting is domestic-related,” he said. “He chose to deal with the domestic situation here at Mardi Gras.”

Mobile County court records show that Orr and the victim married in October 2013 and lived together until January 20, 2018. She accused him of subjecting her to verbal, emotional and physical abuse – including several threats to kill her.

She also accused him of abusing alcohol, and possibly illegal drugs, as well. A judge in March 2018 – less than two months after the couple separated – granted a protection-from-abuse order prohibiting Orr from having any contact with the woman.

Records show police arrested Orr on domestic violence charges just a week ago, on Feb. 18, on a warrant alleging that he punched his ex-wife in the face in October 2018. He was due in court next week on that charge.

In 2017 – when they still were married – the woman accused Orr of assaulting her and holding a fake pistol in his hand. She told police that he demanded that she take him to the “cheater.” At one point, he told her, “I’m going to kill you and him.,” according to the criminal complaint

That charge later was dismissed.