MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Family of a young mother shot in the chest are issuing a dire warning to victims of abuse to find help. They say Shauna Hudson was pregnant when her own boyfriend shot her before turning the gun on himself.
Hudson's mother and sister tell FOX10 News both Hudson and her baby are expected to survive. They are being treated at University Hospital.
"We're very thankful because he was aiming to kill, if it went up or down a couple inches [the bullet] would've hit her heart, she would've been dead instantly," Hudson's mother said.
Hudson's family says after shooting Husband, the suspect then shot himself in the leg. Mobile Police say the suspect's condition is critical and that person will be charged and arrested when released from the hospital.
Investigators say the shooting happened on Dec. 18 outside a home on Short Van Liew Road.
