MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group will take over operations at Hank Aaron Stadium.
The move was approved Tuesday morning by the Mobile City Council.
The baseball stadium near McGowin Park is the former home of the Mobile BayBears, a franchise that left Mobile following the conclusion of the recent season.
Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group bought the Halloween and Christmas light shows that are popular attractions at The Hank and says it plans to focus on baseball, while holding events like concerts and festivals.
Ari Rosenbaum, the president of the group, last week said, "Our baseball aspect of it is going to focus on high schools in the area and colleges in the area. We want to focus on the youth and promoting the youth in front of major league scouts and scout leagues and things like that."
Rosenbaum said a goal is to one day bring professional baseball back to the Hank, but there's no specific timeline for that to happen.
KSG Group, headed by Tim Bennett, part owner of the Biloxi Shuckers AA baseball team, was the other group that had been vying to take over Hank Aaron Stadium operations.
