MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group (MSEG) today announced they will be hosting the Mike Sanders Minority Baseball Prospects (MBP) All-American Game on Saturday, November 21 at Hank Aaron Stadium.
Officials say this is an annual game recognizing and showcasing the top minority high school prospects across the country. The game will pave the way for opportunities to educate youth on the professional business of baseball both on and off the field.
“We are happy to bring this event to historic Hank Aaron Stadium and our community. This game will showcase the very top of the class in minority high school baseball players and we feel Hank Aaron Stadium is the perfect place to hold this event,” said Kevin Grimes, MSEG Vice President of Baseball Operations. “Almost all of the players coming to Mobile have committed to play at the next level. There are guys committed to some of the top college baseball programs in the country - Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Michigan, Florida State, Alabama, Tennessee, to name a few. There will be some very talented players at The Hank this Saturday.”
"With the history of Hank Aaron Stadium and the Mobile community, this was our first option to bring some of the top minority baseball players from all around the country and show that minority baseball prospects play baseball at a very high level, and encourage kids from around the world to continue to follow in Hank Aaron’s footsteps of playing baseball," said Alexander Wyche, CEO/Founder Minority Baseball Prospects.
Former Major League Players and some of the top high school baseball coaches in the country will coach the game, providing leadership and mentorship to the young athletes participating.
Each inning will be used to honor different names in the history of the sport of baseball, paying homage to those who have laid the groundwork and paved the way for young men to have these opportunities as minorities in the sport of baseball.
In addition to the game itself, there will be a homerun derby and a free youth clinic on Sunday, November 22nd. The home run derby will start at 8:00 am and the free instructional clinic will run from 9:00 am – 11:00 am for ages 7 – 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.