MOBILE, Ala. --The countdown is on for the inaugural Mobile State Fair at The Hank Aaron Stadium and brought to you by Thrillville, LLC.

This 11-day family fun fair will take place from March 4th – 14th and include the largest amusement rides in the state as well as carnival food, exciting games and free family shows including the Pork Chop Revue and Seal Lion Splash daily.

The fair will be located at The Hank Aaron Stadium 755 Bolling Brothers Blvd. on the days and hours listed below.

Complete Fair details and schedules may be found online at: www.facebook.com/ThrillvilleFun and advance sale tickets can be purchased online at www.thrillville.com or by contacting Keith Hamby the Fair Director at eventez.keith@gmail.com – (205) EZ1-FAIR.

All grounds entertainment included with admission.

Thursday, March 4 at 4pm Till closing - first hour free rides & gate Armband $25

Admission $8 (5yrs. & below free)

Friday, March 5 at 4pm

Armband $30

Admission $10 (5yrs. & below free)

Saturday, March 6 at 1pm

Armband $30

Admission $10 (5yrs. & below free)

Sunday, March 7 at 1pm

Armband $30

Admission $10 (5yrs. & below free)

Monday, March 8 at 4pm

Mommy Monday (Mommy or guardian receives a free armband with a purchase of a child's armband)

Armband $25

Admission $8 (5yrs. & below free)

Tuesday, March 9 at 4pm

Armband $25

Admission $8

Wednesday, March 10 at 4pm

Buy One Get One Free Armband

Armband $25

Admission $8 (5yrs. & below free)

Thursday, March 11 at 4pm

Thrifty Thursday $5 off armband with coupon

Armband $25

Admission $8 (5yrs. & below free)

Friday, March 12 at 4pm

Armband $30

Admission $10 (5yrs. & below free)

Saturday, March 13 at 1pm

Armband $30

Admission $10 (5yrs. & below free)

Sunday, March 14 at 1pm

Armband $30

Admission $10 (5yrs. & below free)