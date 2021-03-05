MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A lot of folks making their way to the hank Friday night for a super-sized carnival with a mini-circus. It's Mobile State Fair's "Thrillville" -- and has unexpected thrills around every corner.

It also has lots of lights -- along with hair-raising highs and heart-dropping lows.

"I made her get on it... Yeah... Scared of heights. Lee: But you survived? -- Yeah I did. Yeah she survived," said one girl.

Thrillville's family fun fair had them holding on for dear life.

"We were at the top right. It was going very slow -- until we reached the hill -- that hill -- it was so scary! You jump like this and everything -- and it was just really, really fast as well," said Jayden Mays, 11-years-old.

There were plenty of games with big prizes! Tequila Lymon brought her grandchildren.

"Safe... it's comfortable. I love it! Lee: And the weather is not too bad either," said Lymon.

There's also no reason to go home hungry.

"Favorite fair food? -- Funnel cakes and chicken on a stick. I got a funnel cake. Laughs," said Victoria Rose.

"Funnel cakes are my favorite, but I'm trying a deep fried Snickers for the first time," said Kailyn Reavus.

While funnel cakes may be hard to top, three sea lions stole the show. Splashing around and performing tricks -- they did not disappoint.

"Yes! Very fun! This place was well worth the money -- everything in it is amazing. It's something new to Alabama. And I'm glad we got to do something like this," said one family.

Thrillville will be here through March 14th.

All grounds entertainment included with admission.

Thursday, March 4 at 4pm Till closing - first hour free rides & gate Armband $25

Admission $8 (5yrs. & below free)

Friday, March 5 at 4pm

Armband $30

Admission $10 (5yrs. & below free)

Saturday, March 6 at 1pm

Armband $30

Admission $10 (5yrs. & below free)

Sunday, March 7 at 1pm

Armband $30

Admission $10 (5yrs. & below free)

Monday, March 8 at 4pm

Mommy Monday (Mommy or guardian receives a free armband with a purchase of a child's armband)

Armband $25

Admission $8 (5yrs. & below free)

Tuesday, March 9 at 4pm

Armband $25

Admission $8

Wednesday, March 10 at 4pm

Buy One Get One Free Armband

Armband $25

Admission $8 (5yrs. & below free)

Thursday, March 11 at 4pm

Thrifty Thursday $5 off armband with coupon

Armband $25

Admission $8 (5yrs. & below free)

Friday, March 12 at 4pm

Armband $30

Admission $10 (5yrs. & below free)

Saturday, March 13 at 1pm

Armband $30

Admission $10 (5yrs. & below free)

Sunday, March 14 at 1pm

Armband $30

Admission $10 (5yrs. & below free)