MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WALA) -- Investigators said a woman was kidnapped in Mobile while she was working as a taxi driver.
zTrip in Mobile confirms it was their driver that was kidnapped, but she is okay and is on her way back to Mobile.
The sheriff's office in Crawford County, Georgia said the woman was kidnapped and held at gunpoint by Tony Levestear Scott Jr. of Pensacola.
According to deputies, Scott forced the victim to drive to Georgia.
While they were in Crawford County, investigators said the woman was able to escape the car early Wednesday morning and Scott drove off with the vehicle.
Deputies later spotted the stolen car abandoned in Monroe County, Georgia. After a short manhunt in the area, investigators found and arrested Scott and charged with kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle.
Mobile Police has confirmed they are actively conducting an investigation and are coordinating with other agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.