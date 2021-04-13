MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A St. Mary Catholic School teacher lost her life Monday night in a fire at her home in midtown Mobile.
Family members said Lillis Lewis, 67, was injured when her home on Silverwood Street went up in flames around 11:18 p.m.
Witnesses called 911 and told dispatchers that Lewis was possibly trapped inside. Firefighters arrived on the scene and went into the burning home where they found Lewis down in a bedroom at the rear of the house.
The teacher was rushed to the hospital where she later died.
According to the St. Mary website, Lewis was a Pre-K 4B teacher there.
Mobile Fire-Rescue said the fire was so big it took more than a dozen units to get it under control and one firefighter suffered moderate injuries.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
