MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials released the name of an 18-year-old killed in a 4-vehicle collision on Friday.
Officials say on the day of the crash at approximately 5:40 p.m., they responded to a fatal, crash on Schillinger Road near Tara Drive North in western Mobile County.
According to officials, 21-year-old Yaderik J Morales Madera of Mobile was traveling north on Schillinger Road in a 2012 Honda Accord when he collided with a 2003 Honda Accord driven by 18-year-old Devinee Saige Rooney also of Mobile.
They say despite using a seatbelt, Rooney was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Also involved in the four-vehicle crash was a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Logan Woodruff, 22, of Mobile and a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban driven by David Odom, 41, of Saraland.
Woodruff and Morales Madera were transported to University Hospital for treatment.
No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate the crash
