MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials released the name of an 18-year-old killed in a 4-vehicle collision on Friday.
According to officials, on the day of the accident at approximately 5:40 p.m., Devinee Rooney, of Mobile was killed when she drove her 2003 Honda Accord southbound on Schillinger Road and was hit “head-on” by a northbound vehicle.
Officials say the collision occurred near Tara Lane, where several northbound vehicles swerved to avoid a car pulling out into traffic. The northbound vehicle that swerved into the path of Rooney’s 2003 Honda Accord, was a 2013 Ford F-150, driven by 22-year-old Logan Woodruff, also of Mobile. Officials say Woodruff was transported to U.S. A medical center and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The other involved vehicles were a 2004 Chevy Tahoe, driven by David Odom, 41, of Saraland and a 2012 Honda Accord driven by 21-year-old Yaderick Morales also from Mobile. Those vehicles collided in the northbound lanes. They say neither drivers sustained serious injuries.
Nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
