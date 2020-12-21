MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Mobile teenager pleaded guilty Monday to a gun charge in connection with a carjacking.
Dorian Lakeith Webb Jr., 19, pleaded guilty in federal court to brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime. He admitted that he and another man, Jakendis Jacoby Westry, held up a man at gunpoint a year ago this month.
In exchange for the plea, prosecutors have agreed to ask the judge to drop that carjacking charge.
According to court records, the carjacking occurred on Dec. 22 of last year. The victim picked up co-defendant Westry to negotiate the sale of a 9mm Glock handgun, according to Webb’s plea agreement. That document states that Westry told the victim that the gun was at a home on Baltimore Street. So, the victim drove Westry and another man to Westry’s cousin at the R.V. Taylor housing project.
When they arrived, according to court records, an armed man pointed the barrel of a rifle against the victim’s head and demanded he empty his pockets. Westry, who was in the passenger seat, pointed the Glock at the victim’s head and grabbed his arm.
The victim then got out of the vehicle and ran away. He told authorities he heard three or four gunshots.
Law enforcement authorities arrested Webb twice in a two-week period. The first was on Dec. 23 when an off-duty officer recognized the stolen Nissan from its distinctive appearance described in the report made the day before. As Webb walked out of a clothing store toward the car, he saw police and made a run for it, according to law enforcement officers. Officers apprehended him after a brief chase.
Officers said they found a stolen firearm and the carjacking victim’s wallet in the car.
Webb got out of jail on bail. However, state troopers on Jan. 3 pulled him over a vehicle where he was a passenger because the driver wasn’t wearing her seat belt. A search of the car turned up a Glock .45-caliber pistol that has been reported stolen, according to the plea document. Investigators matched it to cartridges that had been fired during the carjacking.
The gun charge carries a seven-year mandatory sentence. Westry is scheduled to go on trial next month.
