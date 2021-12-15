MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A teenager pleaded guilty Wednesday to taking part on a shootout after a Mardi Gras parade that wounded a 7-year-old girl almost three years ago.

Matthew Carl, 19, entered a “blind plea” to second-degree assaulting, which means prosecutors offered no promises when it comes to sentencing. He also pleaded guilty to shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and to a receiving stolen property charge stemming from a high-speed chase he led police on the following year.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan said in court that Carl and co-defendant Tykendrick Barnett were among a group of people who had an altercation with another group of people before a Mardi Gras parade in February 2019. After the parade, Morgan told the judge, gunfire erupted on Government and Dearborn streets.

Marcus Cobb, who was in the rival group, suffered a gunshot wound. The 7-year-old girl got caught in the crossfire, Morgan said.

“It’s been a long time coming,” he told FOX10 News after the hearing. “We’ve been trying to get this for a while. … It’s an absolute miracle no one was killed.”

Defense attorney Lee Hale Jr. declined to comment.

The receiving stolen property charge stems from a chase through Mobile. Carl bailed out of the car while it was still in and tried to run from police, Morgan told the judge. He said police found the car Carl was in and a .40 caliber pistol were both stolen.

Mobile County Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter set Carl’s sentencing for Feb. 9. He faces a maximum of two years in prison for the shooting and two to 20 years on the receiving stolen property charge.

Charges remain pending against Barnett, Carl’s friend. Cobb, one of the victims, faces a reckless endangerment charge related to his role in the shooting.