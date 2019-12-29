MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - City leaders in Mobile, Alabama, are preparing to decide a key issue in restoring passenger train service along the northern Gulf Coast.
Council members are scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to commit as much as $3 million over three years to operate Amtrak trains through the city.
Passenger trains haven't run through the region since Hurricane Katrina badly damaged rail lines in 2005. Mississippi and Louisiana already have dedicated money toward the project to resume service. Officials at Alabama's main seaport in Mobile worry that passenger trains could interfere with freight traffic.
